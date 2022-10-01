Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $59.57. 359,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 50.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

