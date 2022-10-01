Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 250000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.89. The firm has a market cap of £143.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

