Grupo Nutresa S. A. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is 10.12 and its 200-day moving average is 10.51.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
