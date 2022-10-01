GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,720.00.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

