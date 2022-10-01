Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Guild in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Stock Down 2.9 %

GHLD opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $562.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

