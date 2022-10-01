Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 582 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

TMO stock opened at $507.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.87 and a 200-day moving average of $557.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

