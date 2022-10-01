Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BK opened at $38.52 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

