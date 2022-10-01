Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Celestica worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

