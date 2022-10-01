Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

