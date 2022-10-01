Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

