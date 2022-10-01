Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

FISV opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

