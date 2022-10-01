Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,085 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 1.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vistra worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 938,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 672,651 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $43,470,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vistra by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

