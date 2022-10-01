Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.29.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

