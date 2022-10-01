Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

