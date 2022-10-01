Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of DXC Technology worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 208,840 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $24.48 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

