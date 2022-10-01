Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

