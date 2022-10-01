Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.
Haitian International Price Performance
HAIIF remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
About Haitian International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haitian International (HAIIF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.