Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.

Haitian International Price Performance

HAIIF remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

