Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 12,449 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 367,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

