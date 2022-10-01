Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

