Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

