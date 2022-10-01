Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,820,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.