Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $819,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 511.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 137.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

