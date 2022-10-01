Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Up 2.6 %

KGX opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.53. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.