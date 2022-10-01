Head to Head Contrast: Missfresh (NYSE:MF) versus Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Missfresh and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67 Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80

Missfresh presently has a consensus price target of $6.39, indicating a potential upside of 7,417.65%. Allego has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.97%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Allego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Missfresh and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.0% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Missfresh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.02 -$251.71 million N/A N/A Allego $102.10 million 2.95 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Missfresh has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Risk and Volatility

Missfresh has a beta of -2.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

