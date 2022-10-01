Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

