HedgeTrade Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $185.01 million and approximately $60.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

