HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €19.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HFG opened at €21.75 ($22.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.39. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €22.65 ($23.11) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.