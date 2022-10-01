Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

HP stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 321,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

