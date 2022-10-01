Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 691,500 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heska by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Heska by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.92. 111,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,173. The stock has a market cap of $788.99 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $269.03.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

