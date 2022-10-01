Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 523 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

