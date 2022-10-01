Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 836,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,433. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

