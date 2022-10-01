Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 451 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,199,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,647. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

