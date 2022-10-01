Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $703.35. The company had a trading volume of 517,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $708.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

