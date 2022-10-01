Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $123.48. 5,167,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

