Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 219 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.32. 1,134,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.59 and a 200 day moving average of $465.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

