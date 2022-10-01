HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Down 4%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 46,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 65,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 110.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

