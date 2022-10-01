Hive Dollar Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Hive Dollar has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Dollar was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,550,512 coins. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. The official message board for Hive Dollar is medium.com/@hiveblocks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

