Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance’s genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 401,289,179,320 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoge Finance’s official website is hoge.finance. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

