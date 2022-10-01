Homeros Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.57 Million (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $40.57 million and $72,714.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Homeros

Homeros’ launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

