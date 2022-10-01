Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.