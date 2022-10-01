Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

