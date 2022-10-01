HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.50

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 433006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.48 ($0.16).

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £88.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.69.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

