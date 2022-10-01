Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $485.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

