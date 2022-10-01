HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,351,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 3,962,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

Shares of HUMBL stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,182,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

