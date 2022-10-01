Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,579,000 after buying an additional 1,437,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

