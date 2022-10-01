Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of H opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

