Hypersign identity Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Hypersign identity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hypersign identity Coin Profile

Hypersign identity’s launch date was June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

Hypersign identity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

