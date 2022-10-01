Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,684.68

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Ignition has a total market cap of $11,684.68 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

