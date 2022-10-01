Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

