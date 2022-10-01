ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in ImmuCell by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 358.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. 3,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.